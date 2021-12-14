Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $131.33

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

