Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $131.33

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
