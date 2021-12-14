Analyzing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.65 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.56 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 10.54 $5.71 million $0.18 19.25

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Occidental Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 5 12 1 2.60 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $35.35, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63%

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Occidental Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

