Analyzing PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) and Its Competitors

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ: PYR) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PyroGenesis Canada to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PyroGenesis Canada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A PyroGenesis Canada Competitors 5246 19314 41583 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.33%. Given PyroGenesis Canada’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PyroGenesis Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada 18.44% 9.02% 7.05% PyroGenesis Canada Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million $31.48 million 54.21 PyroGenesis Canada Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.09

PyroGenesis Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada competitors beat PyroGenesis Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

