AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce sales of $174.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $269.14 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $166.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $859.90 million, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

