Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Shares Down 9.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.