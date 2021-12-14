Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $43.20

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $41.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 7,486 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

