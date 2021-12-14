Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 2.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $89,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 91,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.