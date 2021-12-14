Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

APS traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,594. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$132.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

