ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

ARX stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

