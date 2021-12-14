Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.