Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.