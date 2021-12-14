Ares Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.24 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.29 or 0.07986148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.99 or 1.00073387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

