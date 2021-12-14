Arhaus Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

ARHS opened at $10.96 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

In other news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

