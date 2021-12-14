Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000.

NASDAQ RAM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

