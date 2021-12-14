Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.50 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,143 shares of company stock valued at $217,705,467. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.