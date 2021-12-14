ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.