ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.