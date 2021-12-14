ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $429,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

