Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 34,444,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,534,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.