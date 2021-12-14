Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000.

NASDAQ:ARTAU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Artisan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

