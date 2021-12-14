Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) Insider Buys £7,600 in Stock

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) insider Andrew Dennan bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,043.61).

Shares of AST opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Ascent Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.