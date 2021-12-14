ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $764.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $799.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.21. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $452.17 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

