Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $55.80

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $51.51. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

