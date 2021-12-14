Aspiriant LLC Acquires 1,781 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $176.59.

