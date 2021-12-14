Aspiriant LLC Has $44.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

