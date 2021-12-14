Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DFAT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.