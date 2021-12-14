Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DFAT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

