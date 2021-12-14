Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

