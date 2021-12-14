Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 31,047 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $706,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

