Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,962 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.