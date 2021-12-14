Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,161 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $306.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

