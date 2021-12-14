Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 955 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NVR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR opened at $5,785.90 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,055.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

