Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target Lowered to 2,700.00 at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

ASBFY stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

