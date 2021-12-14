Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.53.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TEAM opened at $369.93 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

