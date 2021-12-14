AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

