AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 98.3% in November

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARAO stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

