AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 98.3% in November

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARAO stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
About AuraSource
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.