Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,691 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,842,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.81 and a 200-day moving average of $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

