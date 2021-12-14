Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

