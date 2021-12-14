Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

