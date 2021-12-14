Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.