Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

