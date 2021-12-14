Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 113,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

