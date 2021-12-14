Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 317 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

