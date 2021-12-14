Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 13.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 36.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AVNT opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.