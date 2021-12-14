Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $104,175.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 4,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avista by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 28.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avista by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

