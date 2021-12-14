Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $104,175.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 4,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avista by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 28.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avista by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.