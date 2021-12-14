AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.