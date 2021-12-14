Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

