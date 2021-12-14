B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.62. 4,476,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

