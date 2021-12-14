Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($6.01) to GBX 400 ($5.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 424 ($5.60) to GBX 352 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.63).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 306.30 ($4.05) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.52.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.