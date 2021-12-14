BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.33) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 645 ($8.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.85) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

BA stock opened at GBX 544.80 ($7.20) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

