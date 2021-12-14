Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $74,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

